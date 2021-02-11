Texas A&M men's basketball game against Florida postponed due to COVID-19

A fourth consecutive Texas A&M men’s basketball game has fell to postponement as the Aggies recover from positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing quarantines.

Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced that the Aggies road game at Florida this Saturday will be postponed, with the game to be rescheduled for a later date.

After the program announced it was temporarily shuttering operations on Feb. 2 due to the COVID-19 positives, the Aggies have seen games against Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Georgia postponed. Now, the Aggies will have five games cued for makeup, including the Jan. 20 matchup at Vanderbilt that was postponed due to positive tests within the Commodore program.

“When are we going to be able to practice? I can’t answer that,” head coach Buzz Williams said Monday on his weekly radio show. “When will we be able to practice and have enough to play five-on-five? For sure, can’t answer that. When will we be able to play another game? I don’t know. It’s not that I’m not trying to answer it… it’s just kind of based on a daily test result.”

During the week of Feb. 2, the Aggies had multiple days of multiple positive tests, Williams said on the radio show. Sunday was the first day that, of those who were tested, every test came back negative, he said.