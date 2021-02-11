Texas A&M men's basketball game against Florida postponed due to COVID-19

A fourth consecutive Texas A&M men’s basketball game has fell to postponement as the Aggies recover from positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing quarantines.
Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced that the Aggies road game at Florida this Saturday will be postponed, with the game to be rescheduled for a later date.
After the program announced it was temporarily shuttering operations on Feb. 2 due to the COVID-19 positives, the Aggies have seen games against Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Georgia postponed. Now, the Aggies will have five games cued for makeup, including the Jan. 20 matchup at Vanderbilt that was postponed due to positive tests within the Commodore program.
“When are we going to be able to practice? I can’t answer that,” head coach Buzz Williams said Monday on his weekly radio show. “When will we be able to practice and have enough to play five-on-five? For sure, can’t answer that. When will we be able to play another game? I don’t know. It’s not that I’m not trying to answer it… it’s just kind of based on a daily test result.”
During the week of Feb. 2, the Aggies had multiple days of multiple positive tests, Williams said on the radio show. Sunday was the first day that, of those who were tested, every test came back negative, he said.
Williams said, as a matter of precaution, they are staggering who comes in to take tests. As players recover from infection and are beginning the process of mandatory heart screenings, put in place by the SEC, they are moved into different groupings at the same level of the process, he said.
As of Wednesday, the program was still in a pause.
The SEC has postponed 12 games this season, as of Wednesday, including the five featuring the Aggies.
A&M (8-7, 2-6 in SEC) entered the forced hiatus with momentum, notching a win over Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and playing a strong game against LSU five days prior in a 78-66 loss. Williams had said his team had put together some of their best practices of the season during that stretch.
“Isn’t it such a lesson of how fragile all of this is?” Williams said, reflecting on the events of the last four weeks.