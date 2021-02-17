 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men's and women's Thursday basketball games postponed due to winter weather
0 comments

Texas A&M men's and women's Thursday basketball games postponed due to winter weather

{{featured_button_text}}
A&M v LSU
Eagle photo by Michael Miller

The winter storm that has frozen roads and caused rolling outages across the state has forced the postponement of the Thursday doubleheader of Texas A&M men’s basketball against Alabama and women vs. Missouri.

The men's game had previously been scheduled for a Wednesday tip, but was moved to Thursday due to the winter storm. 

The postponement marks the fifth consecutive postponement for the Aggie men, the previous four due to COVID-19 positives within the Aggie program. A&M last took the court was a Jan. 30, 68-61 win at Kansas State. 

The Aggies (8-7, 2-6 in SEC) must now make up six games this season, including a Jan. 20 trip to Vanderbilt that was postponed due to COVID-19 positives within the Commodore program. 

The No. 5 Aggie women (19-1, 10-1 in SEC) are currently riding a seven-game winning streak and are ranked No. 13 in the NCAA NET rankings. 

Tuesday, Reed Arena was opened as a warming center to families affected by power outages and the cold, and will remain serving in that capacity until noon Thursday. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert