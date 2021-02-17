Texas A&M men's and women's Thursday basketball games postponed due to winter weather

The winter storm that has frozen roads and caused rolling outages across the state has forced the postponement of the Thursday doubleheader of Texas A&M men’s basketball against Alabama and women vs. Missouri.

The men's game had previously been scheduled for a Wednesday tip, but was moved to Thursday due to the winter storm.

The postponement marks the fifth consecutive postponement for the Aggie men, the previous four due to COVID-19 positives within the Aggie program. A&M last took the court was a Jan. 30, 68-61 win at Kansas State.

The Aggies (8-7, 2-6 in SEC) must now make up six games this season, including a Jan. 20 trip to Vanderbilt that was postponed due to COVID-19 positives within the Commodore program.

The No. 5 Aggie women (19-1, 10-1 in SEC) are currently riding a seven-game winning streak and are ranked No. 13 in the NCAA NET rankings.