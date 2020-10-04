Texas A&M men's and women's teams start season at Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s golf teams return to the course Monday at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The tournament runs through Wednesday and will be broadcasted on the GOLF Channel (Suddenlink, Ch. 44) each day from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

The women’s team consists of seniors Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck, junior Brooke Tyree, sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and freshman Makenzie Niblett, who will join the 14-team field.

A&M will tee off at 9:26 a.m. Monday, 11:27 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday’s tee times will be announced after the second round.

The Aggies’ men’s team will tee off at 10:36 a.m. on Monday and are led by seniors Walker Lee, Brandon Smith and Dan Erickson, junior Sam Bennett and sophomore William Paysse