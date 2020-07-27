The Texas A&M men’s and women’s tennis teams both earned ITA All-Academic Team honors for the 2019-20 academic year, and six student-athletes were named ITA Scholar Athletes, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday.
On the men’s team, Guido Marson and Kenner Taylor were ITA Scholar Athletes, while Dorthea Faa-Hviding, Tatiana Makarova, Lucia Quiterio and Katya Townsend earned the honor on the women’s side.
To be named an ITA All-American Team, programs must post a 3.2 team GPA or better. Student-athletes must have a 3.5 GPA or higher to be named an ITA Scholar Athlete.
