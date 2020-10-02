 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men tennis to compete in LSU Invitational
Texas A&M men tennis to compete in LSU Invitational

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will compete in the LSU Invitational on Friday through Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A&M’s 10 players will compete in singles and doubles against players from LSU, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

