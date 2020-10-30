 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men’s, women’s swimming and diving teams travel to Austin
Shaine Casas

 Texas A&M Athletics Department photo

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will face top-ranked Texas on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

The meet will start at 3:15 p.m. with diving and continue with the swimming events at 4:30 p.m. The seventh-ranked men’s team will face the Longhorns again after competing in the First Chance Invitational earlier this month when junior Shaine Casas broke two school records and had a pair of top finishes in the final day.

The No. 17 women’s team will face eighth-ranked Texas in its first meeting this season after beating Rice 150-107 in the season opener.

