Texas A&M men’s tennis team 2020-21 signing class ranked sixth by Tennis Recruiting Network
The 2020-21 Texas A&M men’s tennis recruiting class was ranked sixth by Tennis Recruiting Network on Monday. A&M’s class was capped by adding blue-chip prospects Luke Casper and Guilio Perego in November.

Casper won the boys 16 title in the USTA National Winter championships and the USTA National Clay Court championships and has been ranked as high as No. 4 in the national junior tennis rankings. Perego is one of the top-5 Italian junior players and was ranked as high as No. 5 in the Tennis Recruiting Network’s senior rankings.

