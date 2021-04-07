The Texas A&M-Alabama men’s tennis match originally scheduled for March 28 has been rescheduled for April 17 at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The time has yet to be determined. The match was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Alabama program.
Texas A&M men’s tennis match against Alabama rescheduled for April 17
