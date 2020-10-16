 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will face Texas, SMU at First Chance Invite
Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will face Texas, SMU at First Chance Invite

Aggies drop pair of dual swimming and diving meets to Longhorns
Bailey Orr / Texas A&M Athletics

The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will kickoff the 2020 season with a two-day meet against Texas and Southern Methodist at the First Chance Invite in Austin at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on Friday and Saturday.

No team scores will be tallied in the swimming-only event. The Aggies return 17 swimmers from the 2019 squad after closing out last season second at the SEC Championships and bringing home 15 medals. The Invite will start at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

