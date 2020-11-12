Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team signs eight recruits

“Not only do they cover just about every event, they also all have a tremendous upside in what they will bring to our program,” Holmes said in a press release.

Beladi earned a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke at state as a junior. Conklin was fourth at state last year in the 100 butterfly and 200 backstroke, while deLagerheim had a pair of third-place finishes at regionals in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Dickey was fourth in the 500 at state as a junior. Hulet is a two-time state champion in the 100 backstroke. He has personal-best times of 48.58 seconds in the 100 butterfly, 47.81 in the 100 backstroke and 1:43.90 in the 200 backstroke. Kabbara holds the school record in the 200 IM, 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Reno won the 50, 100, 200 and 400 freestyle at regionals. Erzen, who competed for Iowa the last two years, set school records last year in the 200 backstroke (1:41.21), 200 IM (1:46.16) and 400 IM (3:45.76).