Texas A&M men’s distance medley relay team places fifth at SEC meet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M men’s distance medley relay team finished fifth in 9 minutes, 41.05 seconds on the first day of the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships on Thursday at the Tyson Randal Track Center.

A&M’s Tyra Gittens finished sixth in the women’s pentathlon with 3,818 points. She placed in the top five in the first three events but managed a long jump of just 13 feet, 6 inches, placing 16th in the event and falling out of contention. Georgia’s Anna Hall won with 4,521 points followed by Florida’s Sterling Lester (4,095) and Arkansas’ G’Auna Edwards (4,068).

In the men’s DMR, A&M’s Gavin Hoffpauir opened the first 1,200 meters in 3:01. Colby Zamzow ran the 400 in 48.55. Moitalel Mpoke ran the 800 in 1:49.70, and College Station’s Jon Bishop finished the mile anchor leg in 4:01.81. Ole Miss won the event in 9:29.35 followed by Alabama (9:31.77) and Tennessee (9:36.41).

The meet will continue Friday and end Saturday.