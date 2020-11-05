Texas A&M men’s basketball team's Kevin Marfo named to Malone Award watch list

Texas A&M’s Kevin Marfo earned a spot on the preseason watch list for the 2021 Karl Malone Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.
The award is given annually to a top power forward in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. Marfo is a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac who led the nation in rebounding last season at 13.3 boards a game. He also averaged 10.2 points and made the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference second team.
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!