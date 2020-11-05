 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men’s basketball team's Kevin Marfo named to Malone Award watch list
0 comments

Texas A&M men’s basketball team's Kevin Marfo named to Malone Award watch list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M’s Kevin Marfo earned a spot on the preseason watch list for the 2021 Karl Malone Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday. 

The award is given annually to a top power forward in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. Marfo is a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac who led the nation in rebounding last season at 13.3 boards a game. He also averaged 10.2 points and made the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference second team.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert