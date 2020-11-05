Texas A&M men’s basketball team's Kevin Marfo named to Malone Award watch list

Texas A&M’s Kevin Marfo earned a spot on the preseason watch list for the 2021 Karl Malone Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

The award is given annually to a top power forward in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. Marfo is a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac who led the nation in rebounding last season at 13.3 boards a game. He also averaged 10.2 points and made the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference second team.