Texas A&M men’s basketball game set for Saturday postponed

The men’s basketball game between Texas A&M and Missouri set for Saturday in Columbia, Missouri, has been postponed, A&M announced Thursday.

It is the eighth straight game postponed for A&M and ninth overall. Seven of those games, including the latest, have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Aggie program. One was postponed due to weather and the other due to Vanderbilt’s COVID-19 issues.

No makeup dates have been announced for A&M’s postponements.

The Aggies have one regular-season game left on their schedule. They are set to host Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

The Southeastern Conference tournament is set for March 10-14 in Nashville, Tennessee.