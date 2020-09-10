 Skip to main content
Texas A&M loses freshman TE Blake Smith to knee injury
Texas A&M loses freshman TE Blake Smith to knee injury

The Texas A&M football team has lost true freshman tight end Blake Smith to a season-ending knee injury.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher during a Zoom conference Thursday afternoon confirmed that Smith and redshirt freshman tight end Baylor Cupp both have been lost for the season. Cupp, who broke an ankle last year, suffered a shoulder separation last week and had surgery, which had been reported.

Smith was having surgery Thursday.

