Texas A&M offensive linemen Kenyon Green and Dan Moore Jr. were among 85 players named to the 2020 Outland Trophy watch list Tuesday.
The Outland Trophy is awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman. A&M is one of 17 programs with multiple members on the watch list. The winner of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December.
Moore is a senior and two-year starter at tackle. He has started in 27 games, including 26 straight. As a true freshman in 2019, Green started in all 13 games and earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors.
