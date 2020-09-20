Texas A&M LB Hines opts out of season

Texas A&M junior linebacker Anthony Hines III has opted out of the season, dealing the team and the defense a huge a blow less than a week before the season opener.
“This year has been a wild ride to say the least,” Hines said on twitter Sunday. “With everything taking place in the world right now, from the pandemic, to the blatant injustices being committed towards people of color, it’s difficult to be 100% locked in to the game of football right now. I can’t help but see this time as an opportunity to try & make a difference in my community. With that being said, I have chosen to opt out of the 2020 football season.”
Hines is the second key A&M starter to opt out of the season, joining junior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon who said he would prepare for the NFL draft, something Hines didn’t mention.
Hines was the second-leading tackler on the team last season with 73. Hines and senior linebacker Buddy Johnson, who led the team with 77 tackles, formed the strength of the defense.
A&M will have little time to decide on a replacement because the Aggies open the season Saturday against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.
Hines, who missed his sophomore season with an injury, started every game last season as did Johnson, who has 22 career starts. The only other linebacker on the roster with starting experience is senior Aaron Hansford who has made two starts. Hansford had 15 tackles last season in 13 games to tie for 17th best on the team with freshman linebacker Andre White Jr., who had 15 in 11 games. Senior linebacker Braden White, the 12th Man, and senior Keeath Magee II, both walk-ons, each had two. True freshman linebackers are Edgerrin Cooper, Antonio Doyle Jr., both former four-star recruits.
Hines is the fifth A&M player to opt out of the 2020 season, joining senior cornerback Elijah Blades, sophomore quarterback James Foster and junior safety Derrick Tucker. Blades and Foster did not give a reason for opting out, but Tucker cited supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Several players around the country have opted out due to COVID-19.
