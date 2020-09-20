Texas A&M LB Hines opts out of season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M junior linebacker Anthony Hines III has opted out of the season, dealing the team and the defense a huge a blow less than a week before the season opener.

“This year has been a wild ride to say the least,” Hines said on twitter Sunday. “With everything taking place in the world right now, from the pandemic, to the blatant injustices being committed towards people of color, it’s difficult to be 100% locked in to the game of football right now. I can’t help but see this time as an opportunity to try & make a difference in my community. With that being said, I have chosen to opt out of the 2020 football season.”

Hines is the second key A&M starter to opt out of the season, joining junior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon who said he would prepare for the NFL draft, something Hines didn’t mention.

Hines was the second-leading tackler on the team last season with 73. Hines and senior linebacker Buddy Johnson, who led the team with 77 tackles, formed the strength of the defense.

A&M will have little time to decide on a replacement because the Aggies open the season Saturday against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.