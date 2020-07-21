Texas A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson was among 98 players named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Award watch list Tuesday.
The Nagurski Award is given to the nation’s top defensive player of the year. The Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists later this season. Johnson is one of 15 players from the Southeastern Conference to make the watch list.
Johnson led the Aggies in tackles last season with 77 and is the school’s active career leader at 124. On Monday, Johnson was one of 51 players named to the Butkus Award watch list, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker.
