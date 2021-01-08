Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson announced in a Twitter post Friday morning he will enter the NFL draft and not return for a second senior season.
"I cannot put into words how thankful I am for the love, support, and mentorship I've received the last four years as a Texas A&M Aggie," Johnson wrote. "It has truly been a blessing, and I want to thank the Aggie fans for making football enjoyable and giving me a reason to want to wake up everyday and work harder these past few years."
Gave my 1000% now it’s time for the next journey! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9bIDTGHN5F— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) January 8, 2021
Johnson was a two-year starter for the Aggies at linebacker and lead the team in tackles in 2019 (77) and 2020 (86). Johnson also served as a team captain for A&M the last two seasons.
This season, Johnson was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. In 2019, he earned the Defensive Playmaker and Defensive Strength Award at A&M's annual team banquet.
Johnson is the the team’s fourth senior to declare for the NFL draft, joining quarterback Kellen Mond, left tackle Dan Moore Jr., center Ryan McCollum and right guard Jared Hocker.
A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and wide receiver Camron Buckley are the only seniors thus far to take advantage of the extra year. Key A&M seniors yet to announce their intentions for next season include cornerback Myles Jones and defensive end Micheal Clemons.
The deadline for players declaring for the NFL draft has yet to be determined. Expectations are that it will be around Jan. 18, which is seven days after Monday’s national championship game. The NFL draft will be April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.