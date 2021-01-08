Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson announced in a Twitter post Friday morning he will enter the NFL draft and not return for a second senior season.

"I cannot put into words how thankful I am for the love, support, and mentorship I've received the last four years as a Texas A&M Aggie," Johnson wrote. "It has truly been a blessing, and I want to thank the Aggie fans for making football enjoyable and giving me a reason to want to wake up everyday and work harder these past few years."

Gave my 1000% now it’s time for the next journey! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9bIDTGHN5F — Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) January 8, 2021

Johnson was a two-year starter for the Aggies at linebacker and lead the team in tackles in 2019 (77) and 2020 (86). Johnson also served as a team captain for A&M the last two seasons.

This season, Johnson was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. In 2019, he earned the Defensive Playmaker and Defensive Strength Award at A&M's annual team banquet.