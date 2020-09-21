 Skip to main content
Texas A&M LB Anthony Hines sheds more details on why he's opting out of season
HINES2

Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III, who announced Sunday he’s opting out of the 2020 season, offered some clarity for his decision Monday.

“The decision to opt out of this season [is] due to concern for me & my family’s safety, as well as to try to make an impact off the field regarding social injustice,” he tweeted. “I am not entering the 2021 draft as I still have 2 remaining years of eligibility to play college football. I plan to use this fall to focus on the last class I have left here at A&M and get active in my community. And to my brothers, I love y’all boys and I look forward to supporting y’all this season! And to the 12th man, I’m so appreciative of the constant support y’all have given me. I’m forever thankful! #Gigem.”

