Texas A&M LB Anthony Hines III converted boredom into music

Many people have picked up new hobbies and activities while quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III put his passion for music into practice while staying at home earlier this year.
In late spring, Hines posted three songs under the artist’s name “BillisDead” to SoundCloud, an online audio and music sharing platform. He recently released a song titled SOPHISTICATED. Hines said he recorded the songs on his own.
“I picked up a little music hobby,” Hines said. “That was just the nature of the pandemic, just a lot of time to yourself, a little bit of boredom, and I’ve always been a pretty good writer, so I just got to writing some music, and the rest is history.”
Hines draws some of his inspiration from 13-time Grammy award winner and rapper Kendrick Lamar.
“I would say Kendrick Lamar is probably my favorite artist,” Hines said. “Just the artistry, the word play and the creativity.”
Hines said he often sings in the locker room, and his voice has caught the attention of his teammates, too. During a luncheon prior to last year’s Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State, Hines was called on stage in front of several hundred people as the team’s best singer. Hines proceeded to sing an a cappella version of Vanessa Carlton’s hit pop single A Thousand Miles with many teammates standing and singing along in the crowd.
“If it wasn’t for my brothers, I would have never sang in front of a big crowd like that,” Hines said. “It was a fun time.”
Texas A&M LB Anthony Hines III with the pipes singing Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” in a singing competition with Oklahoma State (accompanied by many background singers): pic.twitter.com/LuJcQrlyEf— Alex Miller (@AlexMill20) December 26, 2019
No new tracks will be released by BillisDead anytime soon, however, Hines said. A&M is set to begin its 2020 season in just over three weeks against Vanderbilt.
Last season, Hines ranked second on the team in tackles (73) and tackles for loss (10.5). He returns alongside senior linebacker Buddy Johnson, who said the two returning starters focus on pushing each other to be perfect in the small details.
“It’s more so about who can do the most plays consistently, not even making plays,” Johnson said. “Who can do the right assignment every play and give effort every play? I think plays being made, that’s the smaller picture. We’re looking at the bigger picture: How many times can you do it consistently in a row? I think me and Anthony just try to go out and be great linebackers, and a great linebacker is a guy who can go out and perform well and do it 100 times in a row. That’s what it’s about for us.”
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday that the Aggies will hold their first team scrimmage this weekend, and his linebacker leaders are ready.
“It’s been a minute since we’ve actually had some live hitting and tackling,” Hines said. “That’s really what I’m looking forward to, just being able to clean up the tackling as a defense, just have less missed tackles this year. I think it’s going to be really big for us to lock down and especially as a defense to focus on tackling and being physical.”
