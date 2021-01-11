Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford to return in 2021

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford announced on Twitter Monday that he will return for a second senior season.

Hansford started in nine games for the Aggies this season, finishing second on the team with 49 tackles, adding 3.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss. Hansford did not travel with the team to the Orange Bowl and was “unavailable“ for the game, according to the athletic department. He had originally accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

Hansford graduated from A&M in December with a degree in communication.

"Looking back at my years at Texas A&M, I feel extremely blessed. Despite the adversity in my college career, from injuries, switching positions, to having to grind to earn time on the field, I can say that this has only made me stronger and helped build me into the man I am today. ...

"I believe we have started to build something special here in Aggieland, and we are not finished yet!"