Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford to return in 2021

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford announced on Twitter Monday that he will return for a second senior season.
Hansford started in nine games for the Aggies this season, finishing second on the team with 49 tackles, adding 3.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss. Hansford did not travel with the team to the Orange Bowl and was “unavailable“ for the game, according to the athletic department. He had originally accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.
Hansford graduated from A&M in December with a degree in communication.
"Looking back at my years at Texas A&M, I feel extremely blessed. Despite the adversity in my college career, from injuries, switching positions, to having to grind to earn time on the field, I can say that this has only made me stronger and helped build me into the man I am today. ...
"I believe we have started to build something special here in Aggieland, and we are not finished yet!"
January 11, 2021
Hansford is the fourth A&M player to announce their return for a second senior season, joining defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, wide receiver Camron Buckley and defensive back Devin Morris. Key A&M seniors yet to announce their intentions for next season include cornerback Myles Jones and defensive end Micheal Clemons.
Six A&M players have announced for the NFL draft since the season ended, including quarterback Kellen Mond, left tackle Dan Moore Jr., center Ryan McCollum, right guard Jared Hocker, linebacker Buddy Johnson and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.