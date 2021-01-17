Texas A&M lands first 2022 football commit

The Texas A&M football program landed its first class of 2022 commitment Sunday night from four-star defensive end Malick Sylla of Katy High School.
Sylla (6-6, 230) is the No. 37 prospect in the country and the No. 3 rated player in Texas for the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.
#Dreamz2reality pic.twitter.com/LPP4v0QwTC— malick sylla 🎲🎲 (@malick_S17) January 18, 2021
On Saturday, Sylla helped Katy capture the Class 6A Division II state championship over Cedar Hill. In the game, Sylla had just one tackle.