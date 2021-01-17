 Skip to main content
Texas A&M lands first 2022 football commit
Texas A&M lands first 2022 football commit

The Texas A&M football program landed its first class of 2022 commitment Sunday night from four-star defensive end Malick Sylla of Katy High School.

Sylla (6-6, 230) is the No. 37 prospect in the country and the No. 3 rated player in Texas for the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

On Saturday, Sylla helped Katy capture the Class 6A Division II state championship over Cedar Hill. In the game, Sylla had just one tackle.

