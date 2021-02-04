Texas A&M lands commitment from 2022 4-star QB Conner Weigman

As the Texas A&M football team puts the finishing touches to its 2021 recruiting class, coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies got a head start on its 2022 class by landing a commitment from 2022 quarterback Conner Weigman of Cypress on Thursday.
Weigman (6-2, 205) is the No. 93 player in the class of 2022 and a four-star prospect, according to 247 Sports. He is a two-sport athlete and is one of the top baseball prospects in Texas in the class of 2022. Weigman's commitment post alluded he will play both football and baseball at A&M.
100% Committed #GigEm 👍@CoachDickey1 @Rob_Childress @R_Brauninger pic.twitter.com/KzDk08tUYI— Conner Weigman (@ConnerWeigman) February 4, 2021
Weigman plays for former A&M Consolidated coach David Raffield at Bridgeland High School in Cypress. He was named the District 16-6A offensive player of the year in 2020 after throwing for 3,803 yards and 42 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, leading the Bears to the third round of the 6A Division II playoffs. He also rushed for 665 yards on 88 carries with nine touchdowns.
A&M now has four commits in its 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 8 in the nation by 247Sports.