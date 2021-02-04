Texas A&M lands commitment from 2022 4-star QB Conner Weigman

As the Texas A&M football team puts the finishing touches to its 2021 recruiting class, coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies got a head start on its 2022 class by landing a commitment from 2022 quarterback Conner Weigman of Cypress on Thursday.

Weigman (6-2, 205) is the No. 93 player in the class of 2022 and a four-star prospect, according to 247 Sports. He is a two-sport athlete and is one of the top baseball prospects in Texas in the class of 2022. Weigman's commitment post alluded he will play both football and baseball at A&M.