Texas A&M lands commitment from 2022 4-star CB Bobby Taylor

Taylor (6-1, 180) is a four-star prospect and the No. 218 player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Taylor plays for Katy High School.

Taylor is A&M's seventh known commitment in its 2022 class, which is ranked No. 4 in the nation according to 247Sports. A&M's commitments also include Katy four-star defensive end Malick Sylla. Last season they helped Katy go 13-1 win the Class 6A Division II state championship.