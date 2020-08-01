Texas A&M lands 2021 4-star DB, top player in Oklahoma Kendal Daniels

The Texas A&M football team landed the top 2021 player in Oklahoma on Saturday as four-star safety Kendal Daniels announced his commitment to the Aggies.
To Love or To hate.👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/l5HbzgEqY3— Kendal Daniels (@KendalDaniels__) August 1, 2020
Daniels (6-4, 190), who plays for Beggs High School, is the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma and the nation’s 139th overall prospect in the class of 2021, according to 247 Sports.
A&M now has 13 recruits in its 2021 class, according to 247 Sports. A&M continues to expand its footprint across the nation, holding commitments from players from eight different states.
Daniels is the fourth defensive back to commit to A&M’s 2021 class. He joins fellow four-star recruits Deuce Harmon (Denton) and Dreyden Norwood (Fort Smith, Ark.) and three-star recruit Tyreek Chappell (Philadelphia). Daniels is the highest-rated recruit of the quartet, according to 247 Sports. Harmon, Norwood and Chappell are all being recruited as cornerbacks.