The Texas A&M volleyball team’s Southeastern Conference matches against Kentucky set for Friday and Saturday have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Aggie program. No makeup dates have been announced yet.

The Aggies (6-5) also are seeking to reschedule two games against Tennessee, which were postponed earlier this month due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the A&M program.

A&M’s next scheduled matches are March 5-6 against Alabama at Reed Arena.