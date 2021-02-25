Texas A&M-Kentucky volleyball games postponed due to COVID-19

The Texas A&M volleyball games against Kentucky scheduled for this Friday and Saturday have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Aggie program, A&M said in a press release Thursday.

The opportunity to reschedule the matches will be evaluated, according to the release.

The Aggies are also seeking to reschedule two games against Tennessee, which were postponed earlier this month due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the A&M program.

A&M is 6-4 on the season and the Aggies' next match is slated for March 5 at Alabama.