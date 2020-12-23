Texas A&M junior DT Bobby Brown III solo Aggie on Associated Press’ All-SEC first team

Texas A&M junior defensive tackle Bobby Brown III was a first-team selection on the Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference football team, which was announced Wednesday. Sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller was on the second team along with sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green, senior offensive tackle Carson Green and sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
The fifth-ranked Aggies (8-1) got less respect from the media than it did the coaches. Brown and Spiller were first-team selections on the coaches’ team, which was announced Tuesday. Keynon Green, Carson Green and Wydermyer were second-team picks along with senior offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr.
Brown has 7.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks to lead the Aggies in both categories. A&M is allowing only 92.2 yards rushing per game to rank fourth in the country and the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Brown is a big reason why.
Spiller has 986 yards rushing on 177 carries (5.6) with seven touchdowns. Wydermyer has 45 receptions for 502 yards (11.1) with six touchdowns — all team-high marks. Kenyon Green and Carson Green are part of a unit that has allowed A&M to average 202.9 yards rushing per game to rank 27th in the country. A&M has allowed only four sacks in 280 pass plays.
A&M takes a seven-game winning streak into its matchup with No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan 2. The Aggies are looking for their third straight bowl victory under coach Jimbo Fisher.
Top-ranked Alabama dominated the AP selections, which were made by a panel of 18 sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league. Nick Saban was voted the league’s coach of the year, receiver DeVonta Smith was the league’s offensive player of the year and cornerback Patrick Surtain II was the defensive player of the year.
The only individual award the Crimson Tide didn’t snag was newcomer of the year, which went to Auburn freshman runner Tank Bigsby.
Alabama, which is averaging almost 50 points a game, had five players on the first-team offense. Joining Smith were quarterback Mac Jones, SEC leading rusher Najee Harris, center Landon Dickerson and tackle Alex Leatherwood. Surtain was joined on the first-team defense by Alabama lineman Christian Barmore.
Florida’s Kyle Pitts was the team’s tight end and his teammate, receiver Kardius Toney, was named as the all-purpose player. South Carolina 1,000-yard rusher Kevin Harris joined Najee Harris in the backfield. Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard, Tennessee’s Trey Smith and Georgia’s Ben Cleveland filled out the first-team offensive line.
Anders Carlson of Auburn was voted the first-team kicker.
On defense, the line featured Dayo Odeyingbo of Vanderbilt, Trajan Jeffcoat of Missouri and Brown. The linebackers were Nick Bolton of Missouri, Grant Morgan of Arkansas and Monty Rice of Georgia. The Bulldogs had Erik Stokes as cornerback and Richard LeCounte as safety. Jalen Catalon of Arkansas was the final member of the secondary.
Georgia’s Jake Camarda was named the first-team punter. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, who led the country with 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns, headed up the second-team offense.
The 2020 AP All-SEC team, as selected by a panel of 18 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with name, school, height, weight and class. (*-denotes unanimous selection):
Coach of the year — Nick Saban, Alabama.
Offensive player of the year — WR Smith, Alabama.
Defensive player of the year — CB Surtain II, Alabama.
Newcomer of the year — RB Bigsby, Auburn.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Mac Jones, Alabama, 6-3, 214, jr.
Running backs — *Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, sr.; Kevin Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, 225, soph.
Tackles — *Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 312, sr.; Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, jr.
Center — Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 325, sr.
Guards — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 330, sr.; Ben Cleveland, Georgia, 6-6, 335, sr.
Tight end — *Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-4, 225, jr.
Wide receivers — *DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, sr.; Elijah Moore, Mississippi, 5-9, 184, jr.
All-purpose — Kadarius Toney, 5-11, 194, sr.
Place-kicker — Anders Carlsen, Auburn, 6-5, 215, jr.
Defense
Ends — Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt, 6-6, 276, sr.; Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri, 6-3, 265, soph.
Tackles — Christian Barmore, Alabama, 6-5, 310, soph.; Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, jr.
Linebackers — Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-2, 232, jr.; Grant Morgan, Arkansas, 5-11, 222, sr.; Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, sr.
Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, 6-2, 202, jr.; Erik Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, jr.
Safeties — Richard LeCounte, Georgia, 5-11, 190, sr.; Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, 5-10, 189, fr.
Punter — Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Kyle Trask, Florida, 6-5, 240, sr.
Running backs — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 225, soph.; Tank Bigsby, Auburn, 6-0, 204, fr.
Tackles — Landon Young, Kentucky, 6-7, 321, sr.; Carson Green, Texas A&M, 6-6, 320, sr.
Guards — Deonte Brown, Alabama, 6-4, 350, sr.; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, soph.
Center — Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 292, sr.
Tight end — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 265, soph.
Wide receivers — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 232, soph.; Kadarius Toney, Florida, 5-11, 194, sr.
All-Purpose — Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi, 5-8, 190, soph.
Place-kicker — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, soph.
Defense
Ends — Ali Gaye, LSU, 6-6, 262, jr.; Brenton Cox Jr., Florida, 6-4, 249, jr.
Tackles — Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, 6-4, 270, jr.; Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas, 6-3, 317, sr.
Linebackers — Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, 6-3, 240, soph.; Willie Anderson Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 235, fr.; Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee, 6-2, 225, soph.
Cornerbacks — Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 194, soph.; Eli Ricks, LSU, 6-2, 196, fr.
Safeties — Smoke Munday, Auburn, 6-2, 196, jr.; Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 182, fr.
Punter — Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 190, sr.
