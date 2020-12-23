Texas A&M junior DT Bobby Brown III solo Aggie on Associated Press’ All-SEC first team

Texas A&M junior defensive tackle Bobby Brown III was a first-team selection on the Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference football team, which was announced Wednesday. Sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller was on the second team along with sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green, senior offensive tackle Carson Green and sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

The fifth-ranked Aggies (8-1) got less respect from the media than it did the coaches. Brown and Spiller were first-team selections on the coaches’ team, which was announced Tuesday. Keynon Green, Carson Green and Wydermyer were second-team picks along with senior offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr.

Brown has 7.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks to lead the Aggies in both categories. A&M is allowing only 92.2 yards rushing per game to rank fourth in the country and the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Brown is a big reason why.

Spiller has 986 yards rushing on 177 carries (5.6) with seven touchdowns. Wydermyer has 45 receptions for 502 yards (11.1) with six touchdowns — all team-high marks. Kenyon Green and Carson Green are part of a unit that has allowed A&M to average 202.9 yards rushing per game to rank 27th in the country. A&M has allowed only four sacks in 280 pass plays.