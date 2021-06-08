Texas A&M hires Houston's Gerrod Chadwell to be women's golf coach

Chadwell was an assistant at Oklahoma from 2010-13. He was an assistant at Redlands Community College in his home town of El Reno, Oklahoma, from 2002-03 and returned at head coach from 2008-10 after being an instructor at David Pelz Golf. Redlands won the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship in 2008 and ’09, being national coach of the year both seasons.

“My wife Stacy and I are so excited to have the opportunity to raise our family in Aggieland,” Chadwell said in a release. “I want to thank Ross Bjork and [senior associate AD] Jeff Toole for believing in me and giving me the chance to lead this program. Here at A&M, we have an incredible foundation to build something great and with the support we have from the top down, I know we can do just that. I have admired the 12th Man from afar for a long time, and to now be a part of it is a humbling experience. I can’t wait to get to campus to begin preparing for the fall. Gig ‘Em!”