Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher named Bryant coach of the year finalist
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher named Bryant coach of the year finalist

LSU Texas A M Football

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher talks to a referee before the start of the Aggies’ game against LSU on Nov. 28 at Kyle Field.

 AP photo

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was named a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant coach of the year award, which is given annually to the country’s top college football coach for their contributions on and off the field.

Fisher joins Tom Allen (Indiana), Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Jamey Chadwell (Coastal Carolina), Mario Cristobal (Oregon), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Nick Saban (Alabama) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson) on the list.

The winner will be announced on Jan. 13 in a virtual awards ceremony, which will be televised later that day on FOX Sports (Suddenlink Ch. 37).

