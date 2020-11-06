Texas A&M hasn't prospered away from Kyle Field when it's had chance

The Aggies are going on the road as a top 10 team in his 32nd game. Florida State was ranked sixth to open the 2011 season, Fisher’s second as head coach of the Seminoles, but they played their first three games at home, losing the last to top-ranked Oklahoma that dropped them to 11th. Florida State then lost at 21st-ranked Clemson.

The Seminoles didn’t go on the road as a top 10 team for Fisher until his 32nd game with them when fourth-ranked Florida State beat unranked South Florida 30-17. The next week Florida State lost at unranked North Carolina State 17-16 but later that year it beat Virginia Tech and Maryland on the road in back-to-back games, jump-starting 12 straight road victories as a top 10 team.

If A&M takes care of business this week, the Aggies will be wearing a bigger target next week at Tennessee.

“You’ve got to expect the other guy’s best no matter what,” Fisher said. “It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be hard ... you become a target. We know if you do it for a long period of time, there’s no doubt. That’s just human nature. But you as a competitor, you’ve got to assume somebody, no matter what’s going on in the game, they’re thinking that way about you. And because you can’t worry about them, you’ve got to worry about how you play and expect that guy’s best and play your best.”