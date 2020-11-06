Texas A&M hasn't prospered away from Kyle Field when it's had chance

Texas A&M doesn’t have much experience playing on the road as a top 10 football team in recent years, but head coach Jimbo Fisher does.
Fisher’s Florida State Seminoles went 13-3 in true road games as a top 10 team from 2012-16. That included a 5-0 record in 2013 when they won the national championship. They also were 4-0 the following season during a stretch when Florida State won a school-record 29 straight games, which also was an Atlantic Coast Conference record. Florida State’s road triumphs included at Boston College, Clemson, Florida, Louisville, Miami and North Carolina State. Six of the Seminoles’ victories were by two scores or less and two of the losses were to unranked teams.
Fisher said there’s no doubt teams played harder because of Florida State’s ranking.
“When you become a target or you have success like we did down there for a long time, I mean, the teams were laying it out there,” Fisher said. “They can make a name. They can make a season. They can start a program. And I hope we can get A&M to be at that point. That’s what our goal is ... that everybody wants to play their best against us, which they do in this league anyway.”
The seventh-ranked Aggies (4-1) will play at South Carolina (2-3) on Saturday in only their 13th true road game as a top 10 team since joining the Big 12 Conference in 1996. The Aggies split the first 12 games during that stretch.
A&M’s last road victory as a top 10 team came at South Carolina four years ago. The ninth-ranked Aggies pulled away late for a 24-13 victory after leading 14-10 through three quarters. A&M climbed to No. 6 after a 45-38 double-overtime victory over Tennessee at home the following week but lost its next two road games, at top-ranked Alabama and unranked Mississippi State. That was the last time A&M went on the road as a top 10 team.
The Aggies got as high as 16th in 2018 in Fisher’s first season at A&M before losing back-to-back road games at unranked Mississippi State and Auburn. A&M closed the season with a four-game winning streak to end the season ranked 16th.
A&M opened last season ranked 12th but slipped to 16th after a loss to top-ranked Clemson in its second game.
A&M was ranked 13th to open this season. The Aggies climbed into the top 10 by beating fourth-ranked Florida at home, a victory that kicked off a three-game winning streak following a loss at second-ranked Alabama.
“I got a lot of respect for Jimbo,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp, who was LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2002-04 when Fisher was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. “They have a really good football team.”
Fisher’s timeline in reaching the top 10 at A&M is similar to his run at Florida State.
The Aggies are going on the road as a top 10 team in his 32nd game. Florida State was ranked sixth to open the 2011 season, Fisher’s second as head coach of the Seminoles, but they played their first three games at home, losing the last to top-ranked Oklahoma that dropped them to 11th. Florida State then lost at 21st-ranked Clemson.
The Seminoles didn’t go on the road as a top 10 team for Fisher until his 32nd game with them when fourth-ranked Florida State beat unranked South Florida 30-17. The next week Florida State lost at unranked North Carolina State 17-16 but later that year it beat Virginia Tech and Maryland on the road in back-to-back games, jump-starting 12 straight road victories as a top 10 team.
If A&M takes care of business this week, the Aggies will be wearing a bigger target next week at Tennessee.
“You’ve got to expect the other guy’s best no matter what,” Fisher said. “It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be hard ... you become a target. We know if you do it for a long period of time, there’s no doubt. That’s just human nature. But you as a competitor, you’ve got to assume somebody, no matter what’s going on in the game, they’re thinking that way about you. And because you can’t worry about them, you’ve got to worry about how you play and expect that guy’s best and play your best.”
That’s the approach offered by A&M offensive tackle Carson Green, one of six Aggie seniors with at least 26 career starts.
“The satisfaction is just knowing that we can be [in the top 10] if everyone does their job,” Green said. “But we’ve just got to keep working. That’s kind of what is comes down to.”
Fisher wants his teams to think of opponents as nameless and faceless.
“We’re just trying to take every week one week at a time,” Green said. “You know, the SEC, it’s going to be a tough game every single week. I think right now, like our unit, we’re not focused on the stats or anything going on. South Carolina’s got a great defense. They always have a great D-line. They’ve got one comeback [victory] this year. They’re just as good as every other defense we’ll see. I think the main thing is just we’re just focused on winning the next week. Everyone’s just trying their hardest do their job and trying to fix their mistakes from the week before.”
