Texas A&M has 3 players drafted by WNBA for first time

Texas A&M had a trio of players drafted Thursday night in the WNBA draft for the first in program history.

The Aggies had a player selected in all three rounds led by guard Aaliyah Wilson, who was taken in the first round by Seattle with the 11th pick and then traded to Indiana.

A&M power forward N’dea Jones was taken by Seattle in the second round with the 23rd pick and center Ciera Johnson was taken in the third round by Phoenix with the 32nd pick. Johnson was the only player taken by Phoenix.

The trio led A&M (25-3) to its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title with A&M reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament where it lost to eventual runner-up Arizona.

The 5-foot-11 Wilson led the team in scoring at 12.7 points per game, but also was the team’s best defensive player leading the team in steals (51) and blocks (24) while typically guarding the other team’s best player. Wilson earned honorable mention All-America honors by the Associated Press.