Texas A&M Hall of Famer ‘Buddy’ Davis dies

Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer and 1952 gold medalist winner Walter “Buddy” Davis died Tuesday.

Davis was a two-time All-Southwest Conference athlete in basketball and track in 1951 and 1952. He won a gold medal at the Helsinki Summer Olympic Games in the high jump with a then-record effort of 6 feet, 8 inches in 1952 and was taken 13th overall in the 1952 NBA draft by the Philadelphia Warriors.

The forward played with the Warriors from 1952-58 and finished his career with the St. Louis Hawks in the 1958-59 season. He was a two-time NBA champion in 1956 and 1958 and had 1,558 career points and 1,397 rebounds.

Davis is the only athlete to have an NBA Championship ring and an Olympic gold medal in track and field.