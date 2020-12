Texas A&M grabs commitment from 2021 5-star DE Shemar Turner

The Texas A&M football program added its highest-rated recruit on Saturday as five-star defensive end Shemar Turner announced his commitment via Twitter.

Turner, a DeSoto High School standout, is the No. 31 rated player in the nation and the No. 4 defensive end in the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-3, 282-pounder is the 19th known prospect to commit to the Aggies who have the country's 11th-ranked class according to 247Sports. A&M has four defensive line commits with Turner joining four-star Marcus Burris (Texarkana), four-star Jahzion Harris (Brooklyn, N.Y.), and three-star Albert Regis (La Porte).

Earlier this week, 2021 three-star offensive lineman Remington Strickland, a Sugar Land native, announced his commitment to the Aggies.

