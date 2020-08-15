Texas A&M grabs commitment from 2021 4-star DE Marcus Burris

Texas A&M picked up a 2021 commitment from Texarkana Pleasant Grove defensive end Marcus Burris.
Burris is a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 16 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.com. Burris is the 101st overall player in the Class of 2021.
At Pleasant Grove High School, Burris has helped the Hawks reach three consecutive state championship games, claiming the Class 4A-II crown in 2017 and '19. Burris was named the defensive MVP of the 4A-II state championship game in 2019.
Burris is the 14th player to commit to the Aggies' 2021 class and the third defensive lineman, joining four-star end Jahzion Harris (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and three-star tackle Victory Vaka (Westlake Villiage, Calif.).
A&M's Class of 2021 is ranked 16th by 247sports.com. Ohio State is first followed by Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida, Southern Cal, Miami and Michigan. North Carolina is 11th followed by North Carolina, Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and A&M.
