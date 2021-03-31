Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett to use fatherly advice in PGA Tour's Texas Open

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sam quickly realized beyond the lessons and memories made on the course that his father was setting the stage for him to follow in his footsteps.

“My dad was a good golfer, too, and he loved to play,” Sam told reporters at the Texas Open. “[Joining Traditions] was a big-time move for my dad, and I really appreciate that because it kind of helped me playing out there and being around some of the guys. He was an Aggie, and he probably knew I was going to end up playing golf there.”

The subtle prophesy came true and three years into his career on the Aggie golf team, Sam claimed his first college win at the Cabo Collegiate early in March in San Antonio. The victory earned Sam the exemption to play this weekend’s PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio, the same course played in the Cabo Collegiate. Last week, he earned his second college victory, shooting a final-round 70 for an 11-under total at the Old Waverly Collegiate. He was named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the week Wednesday.

But Sam wasn’t able to share the joy of that victory with his father. Seven years ago, Mark was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The disease has progressed enough that he now has healthcare professionals assisting him around the clock at the Bennett’s house. He will be unable to attend the tournament this weekend, Sam Bennett said.