Texas A&M gets pair of 2021 commits from Florida
Texas A&M gets pair of 2021 commits from Florida

Texas A&M is eyeing to win its ninth straight game over Arkansas tonight, but the Aggies already got two wins on the recruiting trail Saturday by landing a pair of 2021 commitments from high school teammates in Miami, Fla.

Four-star athlete Yulkeith Brown and three-star running back Amari Daniels announced their commitments to A&M Saturday afternoon.

Brown (5-10, 174) is the No. 44 player in the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports. He plays wide receiver and cornerback at Miami Central High School. Daniels (5-8, 194) is the No. 52 player in the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports.

A&M now has 18 commits in its 2021 class, which is ranked th14 nationally by 247 Sports. The Aggies now have nine out-of-state commitments in the class.

Brown and Daniels are the Aggies’ first 2021 commits from the state of Florida. A&M has signed five players from the Sunshine State since Jimbo Fisher’s arrival in December 2017 and at least one in each of his first three classes at A&M.

