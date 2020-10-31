Texas A&M gets pair of 2021 commits from Florida

Texas A&M is eyeing to win its ninth straight game over Arkansas tonight, but the Aggies already got two wins on the recruiting trail Saturday by landing a pair of 2021 commitments from high school teammates in Miami, Fla.
Four-star athlete Yulkeith Brown and three-star running back Amari Daniels announced their commitments to A&M Saturday afternoon.
THE WAIT IS OVER 1️⃣🙏🏽🖤 #ThisForTheFamily🖤 #respectmydecision 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UpAZdLjLXG— The “Joker” x2 🃏🖤 (@Jumpboyyul1) October 31, 2020
COMMITTED! #GIGEM👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/mPTy7CJVo4— AMARI DANIELS⁴ (@_NoLimitMari) October 31, 2020
Brown (5-10, 174) is the No. 44 player in the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports. He plays wide receiver and cornerback at Miami Central High School. Daniels (5-8, 194) is the No. 52 player in the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports.
A&M now has 18 commits in its 2021 class, which is ranked th14 nationally by 247 Sports. The Aggies now have nine out-of-state commitments in the class.
Brown and Daniels are the Aggies’ first 2021 commits from the state of Florida. A&M has signed five players from the Sunshine State since Jimbo Fisher’s arrival in December 2017 and at least one in each of his first three classes at A&M.
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Round Top Antiques Fair
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!