Texas A&M gets another crack at Alabama this week

The Texas A&M football team and coach Jimbo Fisher both have a chance to make a statement Saturday against second-ranked Alabama.
The 13th-ranked Aggies (1-0), armed with 14 returning starters, believe they can have their best season since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Ending a seven-game losing streak against Alabama would be a huge step toward that goal.
“It’s always a measuring stick when you play Alabama as far as where you stand in the national scene, because they’ve been at the top of it for so long,” Fisher said Wednesday on the SEC coaches’ teleconference.
Fisher, who won a national championship at Florida State in 2013, is encouraged by his program’s growth.
“We have to keep recruiting well and keep building on the process we have,” Fisher said. “We’ve had two great young recruiting classes that I’m very excited about. [We] have some very good young players and our older players are developing.”
A&M’s last two recruiting classes were ranked sixth nationally.
Hired to help A&M close the gap on Alabama, Fisher has yet to beat the Crimson Tide. Two years ago, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-23 victory. A&M was competitive in that game until the final 7 minutes of the first half when Alabama scored three times for a 31-13 lead. Last year, Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-28 victory, but the difference was the kicking game with Jaylen Waddle returning four punts for 128 yards and Henry Ruggs III adding four kickoff returns for 131 yards.
Alabama didn’t make the College Football Playoff last year for the first time since the format began in 2015, but the Crimson Tide had little trouble in their season opener, winning 38-19 at Missouri. Alabama led 35-3 before pulling its starters.
A&M heads into the matchup coming off a lackluster 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt. The Aggies had three turnovers and a couple gaffes in the kicking game against a team picked to finish last in the SEC East.
“I think they’re a better team [than last year],” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of A&M. “I think that they made some first-game mistakes that probably contributed to the game being as close as it was, turnovers basically. Take that way and I think they played really well in the game.”
Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has a personal side. Fisher served as Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU in 2003 when Saban won his first of six national championships. It will be Fisher’s fourth game as a head coach against Saban, who is 19-0 against his former assistants.
“It’s not about me and Nick,” Fisher said. “They’ll do what they’ve got to do and we’ll do what we’ve got to do, and hopefully we can end that streak.”
If Fisher can’t pull of the upset, there will be more chances for Saban’s students as Alabama’s next three opponents have former Saban assistants as head coaches — Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt.
“I never thought of it that way,” Saban said of his perfect record over former assistants. “I never really even realized [it] but I guess it’s true. I’m happy for the guys that did well here that got to become head coaches. It’s challenging playing coaches that know you well, and we probably know them well, too. It’s challenging because you want to do well against guys you know.”
In Fisher’s first meeting against Saban, Alabama beat Florida State 24-7 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff to open the 2017 season. The game featured the highest-ranked teams to meet in a season opener since the Associated Press established a preseason poll in 1950. Alabama was No. 1 and Florida State No. 3.
