Texas A&M gets another crack at Alabama this week

Alabama didn’t make the College Football Playoff last year for the first time since the format began in 2015, but the Crimson Tide had little trouble in their season opener, winning 38-19 at Missouri. Alabama led 35-3 before pulling its starters.

A&M heads into the matchup coming off a lackluster 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt. The Aggies had three turnovers and a couple gaffes in the kicking game against a team picked to finish last in the SEC East.

“I think they’re a better team [than last year],” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of A&M. “I think that they made some first-game mistakes that probably contributed to the game being as close as it was, turnovers basically. Take that way and I think they played really well in the game.”

Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has a personal side. Fisher served as Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU in 2003 when Saban won his first of six national championships. It will be Fisher’s fourth game as a head coach against Saban, who is 19-0 against his former assistants.

“It’s not about me and Nick,” Fisher said. “They’ll do what they’ve got to do and we’ll do what we’ve got to do, and hopefully we can end that streak.”