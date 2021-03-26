Texas A&M gets 11 qualifiers to finals at Texas Relays

AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s track and field teams advanced four qualifiers to the finals on Friday at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

A&M also advanced seven on Thursday for 11 total qualifying marks heading into Saturday’s finals.

On Thursday, A&M’s Tierra Robinson-Jones qualified for the women’s 400-meter finals, while Omajuwa Etiwe and Brandon Miller qualified for the men’s 400 finals. James Smith II and Moitalel Mpoke also qualified for the finals in the men’s 400 hurdles, and Immanuela Aliu and Devon Achane qualified for the 200 finals.

On Friday, A&M’s Kennedy Smith (women’s 100 hurdles), Connor Schulman (men’s 110 hurdles) and Emmanuel Yeboah and Aliu (100) advanced to the finals.

Also Friday, A&M’s Carter Bajoit won the men’s high jump B event at 7 feet.