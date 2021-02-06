Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu continues stellar start to career with record time in 400

Freshman Athing Mu has been setting records at Texas A&M every time she steps on the track. She did it again Saturday at Gilliam Indoor Stadium, this time bettering the mark of one of the Aggies’ most decorated track and field athletes, while also setting a world junior mark.

Mu won the women’s 400 meters in 50.52 seconds at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, breaking the 10-year-old school record set by former Bowerman Award winner Jessica Beard.

“I’ve known of her, but I haven’t really known about the things she’s actually done,” Mu said. “So the other day I looked on my phone with our trainer, and I was like, wow, she is crazy good. It was really cool to break her record.”

In Mu’s first attempt at the 400 this indoor season, the 800 specialist also broke the world junior record and ran the fourth fastest 400 by an American woman.

“I [am] most happy about that,” Mu said of running the fastest time of anybody under the age of 20. “I just wanted to come out here for one, have fun, but also I think [50 seconds] was on my mind because I ran that time on the relay. But 51 was the next time I wanted to hit.”

Mu ran a 50.03 split as A&M’s anchorwoman in the 4x400 relay last week at Texas Tech, and she’s posted times of 51 in practice.