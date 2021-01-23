Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu breaks 39-year-old record at Aggie Invitational

Acquah and Gittens lead a group of Aggies who already have set marks that qualify for the NCAA indoor meet at Arkansas in March.

“They’ve worked hard, and it’s kind of like keeping the dogs in the house all day long and you open the door and they go crazy,” A&M head track and field coach Pat Henry said. “That’s kind of the way we have been these first two meets. There’s almost a sense of urgency right now of let’s get it done, let’s get it done.”

Baylor’s KC Lightfoot also got in the record-setting act Saturday, winning the men’s pole vault in 19-4.25 to better his stadium mark by four inches. Lightfoot set the college indoor record last week at Texas Tech with a jump of a 19-5.75.

Mu found herself being pushed in her heat of the 600 by Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller and teammate Dominique Mustin through the first 400. But over the final 200, Mu raced to history and broke the record of 1:26.56 set by Tennessee’s Delisa Walton in 1981. Miller took second in 1:28.31, and Mustin finished third (1:29.27).