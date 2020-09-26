Texas A&M football team to wear 'UNIFIED' patch on jerseys

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M football team will wear a 2 ¼-inch black patch emblazoned with the word: UNIFIED in tonight’s game against Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M’s student-athletes collectively determined the patch message, which will be worn by all Aggies sport teams for the 2020-21 school year. Texas A&M’s athletes collectively determined the patch message, and released a statement on why they chose UNIFIED.

UNIFIED Statement:

How are we UNIFIED? While we all come from different places, backgrounds and experiences, each and every one of us feels immense pride at every opportunity to put on our Aggie uniform. Regardless of our identity and differences, we know with certainty we are all human beings and we are all Aggies.