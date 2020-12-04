 Skip to main content
Texas A&M football team to play Ole Miss Dec. 12, Tennessee Dec. 19
breaking top story

20201128 AM V LSU MM 05

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) rushes against LSU's Micah Baskerville (23) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle

 Michael Miller

The fifth-ranked Texas A&M football team’s schedule got shuffled Friday as the Aggies will host Ole Miss on Dec. 12 and finish the regular season at Tennessee on Dec. 19, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday.

A&M originally was scheduled to host Ole Miss on Nov. 21, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Aggie football team. 

A&M’s game against Tennessee originally set for Nov. 14 also was postponed due to COVID-19 and tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, but the SEC announced new changes throughout the conference Friday. The changes will allow all 14 SEC teams to play 10 games this season, but the revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to Dec. 12.

Kickoff times and television designations for the Aggies’ final two games has yet to be announced.

If A&M qualifies for the SEC Championship on Dec. 19, the Aggies’ game at Tennessee game would be declared a no-contest and A&M would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game. Alabama (8-0) leads A&M (6-1) in the West standings and can clinch the division title on Saturday with a win over LSU.

Ole Miss announced Friday it has paused football team activities until Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program. Ole Miss officials said the school will remain in talks with the SEC on its remaining schedule.

The Aggies travel to face Auburn this weekend at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN (Suddenlink Ch. 35).

