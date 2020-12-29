Texas A&M football team playing stout defense heading into bowl game

Texas A&M’s defense hasn’t done enough to earn the moniker of Wrecking Crew, but the unit is working on it.
The fifth-ranked Aggies (8-1) held five opponents to two touchdowns or less during the regular season. Stifling performances in victories against Mississippi State, South Carolina and LSU brought up comparisons to A&M’s great defenses in the late 1980s and early 1990s that were dubbed the “Wrecking Crew” for ruining teams’ seasons and making life miserable for Heisman Trophy winners such as Auburn’s Bo Jackson, BYU’s Ty Detmer and Houston’s Andre Ware.
“We are honored when the term ‘Wrecking Crew’ is thrown around in reference to this defense,” A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko said. “We understand how important that is. It’s a Texas A&M tradition and [we know] how important that is to this fan base. I think when our guys say or I say we haven’t earned that or that’s not something we’re chasing, that was a successful era of Texas A&M defense. That was not something that could be accomplished in four quarters, one game, one season or one moment.”
But this year’s defense certainly has had Wrecking Crew moments.
A&M held Mississippi State to minus 2 yards rushing in a 28-14 victory, the program’s best effort since holding Wyoming to minus 3 yards in 2004. In a 48-3 victory over South Carolina, A&M held the Gamecocks to 150 total yards, the second-lowest allowed by the Aggies since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012. And in a 20-7 victory over LSU, the Aggies held the defending national champions to 36 yards rushing, and the defense helped a struggling offense with a 15-yard interception touchdown return by linebacker Buddy Johnson.
“If we can get to the point where over the course of years we are playing at a very, very high level and we are helping this team win championships, that’s what the Wrecking Crew means to me, not just like, ‘Hey, you guys came out and played a good game, so the Wrecking Crew is back,’” Elko said. “I don’t want to undersell what that group did for Texas A&M football.”
Elko has built a championship-type defense in three years with the Aggies.
He inherited a unit that ranked 78th in total defense, allowing 408.5 yards per game, and 87th in scoring defense, allowing 30.7 points per game. A&M heads into Saturday’s game against North Carolina in the Orange Bowl ranked 11th in total defense (316.6) and 27th in scoring defense (21.1). And that’s without playing an FCS team or any Group of Five conference teams in nonconference play this year because the SEC chose to play only league games due to COVID-19.
“They have one of the best defensive lines that we’ve seen all season, maybe in the two years I’ve been here,” North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo said Tuesday during a Zoom conference. “They’re really, really good on the back end. The linebackers are excellent football players. ... We’re going to see one of the better defenses we’ve seen.”
The unit was able to overcome setbacks. Junior linebacker Anthony Hines III, who was second on the team in tackles last season, opted not to play this season. Senior cornerback Elijah Blades and junior safety Derrick Tucker, who had a combined 22 career starts, also opted out. Blades recently returned but hasn’t played. Senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was having an all-conference season before suffering a season-ending injury after seven games.
A&M responded by leading the SEC in total defense. It could become a recurring theme with only four seniors in the starting lineup.
“I still think we are just scratching the surface of what we are capable of,” Elko said. “And I don’t mean that to sound any way other than it does. I still think there’s a lot of room for us consistently to be a more dominating defense play-in, play-out. I do. I know we’ve had some success this year and there’s been games where we’ve shown up, but I still think we’re just scratching the surface of what we’re capable of.”
NOTES — A&M sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green earned first-team All-America honors by the Sporting News on Tuesday. ... A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson became a father this week with the birth of daughter Aaliyah Johnson. “It’s a blessing for me, because my father hasn’t always been around,” Johnson said. “So for me to give back to someone, it gives me another reason to go out and play on Saturdays.” ... Elko has ambitions to be a head coach, “but those things are just kind of on the backburner,” he said. “I know people like to spend a lot of time focusing on it, but I’m just extremely excited and honored to be the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M.” ... Johnson and senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy said they’ll decide later if they’ll return to A&M for another season. ... A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and North Carolina’s Mack Brown will take part in a virtual Orange Bowl coaches luncheon Wednesday. The event will include Orange Bowl Hall of Famers Joe Namath and Barry Alvarez. ... Both teams are scheduled to arrive in Miami on Thursday. ... A&M true freshman offensive lineman Chris Morris was arrested on Dec. 22 for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving charges, KBTX reported Tuesday. Morris, who was stopped on Highway 21 in Burleson County north of Giddings, posted a $6,500 bond and was released. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from Memphis, Tennessee, hasn’t seen action in a game this season, has not practiced this week and won’t make the trip to Miami, the A&M athletics department told the television station. ... A&M junior defensive back Devin Morris will not play in the Orange Bowl. Morris missed the regular-season finale against Tennessee with concussion-like symptoms. “Wish I was out there with my brothers this week to finish off this great season,” Morris tweeted. “I’ve been battling through a concussion and will continue to focus on my recovery & mental health. [I’m] coming back stronger than ever [in] 2021!” Morris, who played in the first eight games with three starts, had 25 tackles and three pass breakups.