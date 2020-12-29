Texas A&M football team playing stout defense heading into bowl game

“I still think we are just scratching the surface of what we are capable of,” Elko said. “And I don’t mean that to sound any way other than it does. I still think there’s a lot of room for us consistently to be a more dominating defense play-in, play-out. I do. I know we’ve had some success this year and there’s been games where we’ve shown up, but I still think we’re just scratching the surface of what we’re capable of.”

NOTES — A&M sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green earned first-team All-America honors by the Sporting News on Tuesday. ... A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson became a father this week with the birth of daughter Aaliyah Johnson. “It’s a blessing for me, because my father hasn’t always been around,” Johnson said. “So for me to give back to someone, it gives me another reason to go out and play on Saturdays.” ... Elko has ambitions to be a head coach, “but those things are just kind of on the backburner,” he said. “I know people like to spend a lot of time focusing on it, but I’m just extremely excited and honored to be the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M.” ... Johnson and senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy said they’ll decide later if they’ll return to A&M for another season. ... A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and North Carolina’s Mack Brown will take part in a virtual Orange Bowl coaches luncheon Wednesday. The event will include Orange Bowl Hall of Famers Joe Namath and Barry Alvarez. ... Both teams are scheduled to arrive in Miami on Thursday. ... A&M true freshman offensive lineman Chris Morris was arrested on Dec. 22 for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving charges, KBTX reported Tuesday. Morris, who was stopped on Highway 21 in Burleson County north of Giddings, posted a $6,500 bond and was released. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from Memphis, Tennessee, hasn’t seen action in a game this season, has not practiced this week and won’t make the trip to Miami, the A&M athletics department told the television station. ... A&M junior defensive back Devin Morris will not play in the Orange Bowl. Morris missed the regular-season finale against Tennessee with concussion-like symptoms. “Wish I was out there with my brothers this week to finish off this great season,” Morris tweeted. “I’ve been battling through a concussion and will continue to focus on my recovery & mental health. [I’m] coming back stronger than ever [in] 2021!” Morris, who played in the first eight games with three starts, had 25 tackles and three pass breakups.