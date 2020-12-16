Texas A&M football team opens early signing period with late addition to defensive line

Texas A&M is having its best football season since joining the Southeastern Conference largely because of its play in the trenches, which could continue after the Aggies’ added nine linemen on Wednesday.
A&M’s 19-player haul on the first day of the three-day early signing period included a pair of five-star defensive linemen in DeSoto’s 6-foot-3, 280-pound Shemar Turner and Katy Tompkins’ 6-4, 250-pound Tunmise Adeleye, who are rated the state’s fifth- and sixth-best prospects by 247sports.com.
“Defensive linemanwise, Shemar sets a tone up front,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I mean, he’s a guy that can play on the end. He’s a big, physical guy that can rush the passer, dominate the end and can go inside and pass rush. He can do a multitude of things.”
Adeleye’s signing with the Aggies became official during Fisher’s Zoom conference Wednesday night.
“It just came across the line that Tunmise is going to be part of the Aggie family,” Fisher said, veering from the subject he was talking about as the news came in. “That’s huge for us. It’s great to have Tunmise for sure. I thought that was going to happen, but you never know until it happens, so we’re very happy with that one.”
Tunmise, who was being recruited by Florida and Alabama, pushed A&M’s class ranking up to 11th in the 247sports.com rankings. A&M also added three other defensive lineman — Texarkana Pleasant Grove’s Marcus Burris, La Porte’s Albert Regis and Jahzion Harris of Staten Island, New York.
The 6-4, 275-pound Burris, ranked as the state’s 20th-best prospect by 247sports.com, can play inside or end, and the 6-4, 215-pound Harris “can run and bend and is extremely, extremely athletic,” Fisher said.
The 6-1, 300-pound Regis added about 30 pounds over the last offseason.
“This guy has played fullback and tight end,” Fisher said. “He’s got ball skills. He’s very, very gifted in that regard.”
A&M also added strength on the offensive line led by Richmond Foster’s 6-8, 305-pound Reuben Fatheree II, who is ranked the state’s 15th-best prospect by 247sports.com. Joining him are Fort Bend Christian’s Remington Strickland (6-4, 300), Magnolia’s Matthew Wykoff (6-5.5, 304) and Trey Zuhn (6-6, 300) of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Fatheree is just scratching the surface of his potential, Fisher said.
“I mean, [he’s] very athletic, very long, very intelligent,” Fisher said. “I think he has a future that’s tremendous.”
Fisher said the offensive linemen are versatile.
“What I love about these linemen is they have length and mass to play inside or out, because you never know where you’re going to need guys,” Fisher said.
NOTES — Fisher said A&M plans to sign 25 players, the maximum allowed, though the class probably won’t be finished until the second signing period that starts Feb. 3. ... Fisher said 12 of the signees will graduate from high school early and enroll this spring. ... A&M signed Galena Park North Shore wide receiver Shadrach Banks, who is ranked the state’s 21st-best prospect by 247sports.com. It was been more than two decades since the Aggies have signed someone from the powerful North Shore program, which has won four state championships since 2003. “I know it’s been a long time, and it’s time we get in there,” said Fisher, adding that the 6-0.5, 215-pound Banks can play in the slot or outside. ... A&M signed four defensive backs who all also played on offense. Fisher said they have athleticism to play multiple positions in the secondary. ... A&M signed seven players from outside the state of Texas. “You want to get all the Texas kids you can and the guys who want to be here,” Fisher said. “But also you got to be able to branch out to the guys you need for your program, and today we’re in a global world.” The out-of-state haul included running back Amari Daniels and wide receiver Yulkeith Brown from Miami Central, a school Fisher signed players from when he was at Florida State. ... Alabama’s class was ranked first by both 247sports.com and Rivals.com. Ohio State was second by 247sports.com followed by Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, Notre Dame and Miami. A&M was followed by Michigan, Southern California, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas, Ole Miss, Maryland and Arkansas. Rounding out the Top 25 were Penn State, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and California.
