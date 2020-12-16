Texas A&M football team opens early signing period with late addition to defensive line

NOTES — Fisher said A&M plans to sign 25 players, the maximum allowed, though the class probably won’t be finished until the second signing period that starts Feb. 3. ... Fisher said 12 of the signees will graduate from high school early and enroll this spring. ... A&M signed Galena Park North Shore wide receiver Shadrach Banks, who is ranked the state’s 21st-best prospect by 247sports.com. It was been more than two decades since the Aggies have signed someone from the powerful North Shore program, which has won four state championships since 2003. “I know it’s been a long time, and it’s time we get in there,” said Fisher, adding that the 6-0.5, 215-pound Banks can play in the slot or outside. ... A&M signed four defensive backs who all also played on offense. Fisher said they have athleticism to play multiple positions in the secondary. ... A&M signed seven players from outside the state of Texas. “You want to get all the Texas kids you can and the guys who want to be here,” Fisher said. “But also you got to be able to branch out to the guys you need for your program, and today we’re in a global world.” The out-of-state haul included running back Amari Daniels and wide receiver Yulkeith Brown from Miami Central, a school Fisher signed players from when he was at Florida State. ... Alabama’s class was ranked first by both 247sports.com and Rivals.com. Ohio State was second by 247sports.com followed by Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, Notre Dame and Miami. A&M was followed by Michigan, Southern California, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas, Ole Miss, Maryland and Arkansas. Rounding out the Top 25 were Penn State, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and California.