Texas A&M football team holds steady at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

Iowa State has victories over No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 20 Texas and boasts the nation’s top rusher in Breece Hall, but the Cyclones (8-2) have a home loss to No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) in the season opener along with a loss at No. 21 Oklahoma State. A&M has a victory over Florida with its one loss at Alabama.

With Cincinnati idle last week, most of the CFP committee’s conversation was about Florida and Georgia.

“We did note that [Florida tight end] Kyle Pitts was out and the committee recognizes when a player is unavailable,” said Barta, adding that Georgia’s offense has taken off in recent games under quarterback J.T. Daniels. “So when it came down to it, you had Georgia moving up. Florida [was] moving down and they came in at seven and eight probably because of that combination but with Florida having the head-to-head [victory over Georgia].”

While A&M is fighting to make the CFP, head coach Jimbo Fisher is trying to add another top 10 recruiting class to keep the Aggies in future CFP discussions. With 18 known commitments, A&M’s recruiting class is ranked 12th by Rivals.com and 13th by 247sports.com heading into the start of the three-day early signing period Wednesday.