Texas A&M football team holds steady at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

Texas A&M remained fifth in the College Football Playoff’s rankings as the final regular season poll was released Tuesday night on ESPN.
Nothing changed in the top five. Alabama (10-0) holds the top spot followed by Notre Dame (10-0), Clemson (9-1), Ohio State (5-0) and the Aggies (7-1). Iowa State (8-2) is sixth, leapfrogging Florida (8-2) as the Gators slipped to seventh after losing at home to unranked LSU 37-34. Georgia (7-2), Cincinnati (8-0) and Oklahoma (7-2) round out the top 10. Georgia leapfrogged Cincinnati, while Oklahoma moved up a spot and replaced Miami, which lost to North Carolina. Miami (8-2) fell eight spots to 18th.
A&M is riding a six-game winning streak and will finish the regular season at Tennessee (3-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Aggies’ best chance at making the CFP would be to beat the Volunteers coupled with No. 14 Northwestern (6-1) beating Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference championship or Notre Dame beating Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.
The CFP playoff teams will be announced Sunday with the semifinals set to be played Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. A&M has never made the CFP.
A&M and Ohio State were both idle last week, and CFP selection committee chair Gary Barta said the committee didn’t spend much time talking about the differences between the two with no new information. Barta also said most of the committee’s discussion was on the four teams behind A&M with “not really any discussion about flipping Texas A&M and putting them six and Iowa State at five.”
Iowa State has victories over No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 20 Texas and boasts the nation’s top rusher in Breece Hall, but the Cyclones (8-2) have a home loss to No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) in the season opener along with a loss at No. 21 Oklahoma State. A&M has a victory over Florida with its one loss at Alabama.
With Cincinnati idle last week, most of the CFP committee’s conversation was about Florida and Georgia.
“We did note that [Florida tight end] Kyle Pitts was out and the committee recognizes when a player is unavailable,” said Barta, adding that Georgia’s offense has taken off in recent games under quarterback J.T. Daniels. “So when it came down to it, you had Georgia moving up. Florida [was] moving down and they came in at seven and eight probably because of that combination but with Florida having the head-to-head [victory over Georgia].”
While A&M is fighting to make the CFP, head coach Jimbo Fisher is trying to add another top 10 recruiting class to keep the Aggies in future CFP discussions. With 18 known commitments, A&M’s recruiting class is ranked 12th by Rivals.com and 13th by 247sports.com heading into the start of the three-day early signing period Wednesday.
“We feel very good about our class,” Fisher said Monday on a Zoom conference. “Love our class ... I mean what we think will be our class. You don’t know until it gets to be your class. There’s a lot of guys we put a lot of time into [recruiting] and we think are very good football players. We’ve tried to hit all the positions. We need everything. In this day and time, you need everything all the time. You have to get it across the board, because guys leave and transfer and go out early [to the NFL]. I mean, you’ve got to build depth. You got to build a quality team. Hopefully we can close well and finish it off by Wednesday.”
Fisher said he is hopeful of signing 25 players but “I don’t know if we’ll sign them all in the first signing period.”
Alabama’s class of 22 commitments is ranked first by both 247sports.com and Rivals.com. Ohio State is second by 247sports.com followed by Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Oregon, Florida, Notre Dame, Michigan and Oklahoma. Miami is 11th followed by North Carolina, A&M, Southern California, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State and Arkansas. Rounding out the top 25 are Iowa, Nebraska, California, Pittsburgh and Maryland.
A&M’s class is led by DeSoto defensive end Shemar Turner, a five-star recruit. Its four-star recruits include Richmond Foster offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree, Beggs, Oklahoma safety Kendal Daniels, Texarkana Pleasant Grove defensive end Marcus Burris, Houston North Shore wide receiver Shadrach Banks, Denton Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers, Brooklyn, New York defensive end Jahzion Harris, Denton Guyer cornerback Deuce Harmon, Fort Smith, Arkansas cornerback Dreyden Norwood, Fort Collins, Colorado defensive tackle Trey Zuhn, Miami, Florida all-purpose back Amari Daniels and Miami, Florida athlete Yulkeith Brown.
Last year A&M signed the sixth-best class in both 247sports.com and Rivals.com rankings.
