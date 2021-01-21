 Skip to main content
Texas A&M football team grabs two 2022 recruits from Dickinson
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M football team received commitments from a pair of Dickinson High School players, giving the program three in the class of 2022. 

Tight end Donovan Green announced his pledge to the Aggies first. Green (6-4, 220) is a four-star prospect and rated the No. 106 player in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Offensive lineman PJ Williams followed. Williams (6-4, 255) is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

They join Katy defensive end Malick Sylla who pledged last week.

