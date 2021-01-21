Texas A&M football team grabs two 2022 commits from Dickinson prospects

The Texas A&M football team received commitments from a pair of Dickinson High School players, giving the program three in the class of 2022.
Tight end Donovan Green announced his pledge to the Aggies first. Green (6-4, 220) is a four-star prospect and rated the No. 106 player in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
We up about to be top class in the nation @samspiegs @DemetricDWarren @simplyCoachO @DickinsonFB @AggieFootball @reggieboi37 @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/TdlcGb3icu— Donovan Green ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@Donovangreen23) January 21, 2021
Offensive lineman PJ Williams followed. Williams (6-4, 255) is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Thanks to everyone happy to be a Aggie #gigem 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/LvsVTA5eaB— Patrick williams (@getmoneypj) January 21, 2021
They join Katy defensive end Malick Sylla who pledged last week.