Texas A&M football team grabs two 2022 commits from Dickinson prospects

The Texas A&M football team received commitments from a pair of Dickinson High School players, giving the program three in the class of 2022.

Tight end Donovan Green announced his pledge to the Aggies first. Green (6-4, 220) is a four-star prospect and rated the No. 106 player in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Offensive lineman PJ Williams followed. Williams (6-4, 255) is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Thanks to everyone happy to be a Aggie #gigem 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/LvsVTA5eaB — Patrick williams (@getmoneypj) January 21, 2021

They join Katy defensive end Malick Sylla who pledged last week.