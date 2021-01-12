Texas A&M football team finishes fourth in final AP Top 25

Texas A&M finished fourth in the final Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for its highest finish since the 1939 team won the national championship. National champion Alabama topped the AP poll for the 11th time followed by Ohio State, Clemson and A&M.

The Aggies (9-1) passed Notre Dame (10-2), which was fourth in the final College Football Playoff rankings then lost to Alabama 31-14 in the CFP semifinals. The Aggies capped their season with a 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

A&M, which ended the season with an eight-game winning streak, was 75 points behind Clemson (10-2) and 24 points ahead of Notre Dame.

The Aggies’ previous best finish in the AP poll since the 1939 title team was fifth on two occasions. The 1956 team under coach Paul “Bear” Bryant went 9-0-1 and also finished fifth in the coaches poll. The 2012 team matched that No. 5 finish with an 11-2 record under Kevin Sumlin in his first season with the Aggies, which also was A&M’s first year in the Southeastern Conference. A&M tied Georgia that year in the AP poll, but the coaches ranked Georgia fourth and A&M fifth. Ohio State (12-0), which was ranked third by AP, wasn’t included in the coaches’ poll because it was ineligible for postseason play.