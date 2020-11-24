Texas A&M football team fifth in first College Football Playoff rankings of season

The strength of Texas A&M’s resume through its first six games of the 2020 season landed the Aggies in the fifth spot of the first College Football Playoff rankings, committee chairman Gary Barta said after the Top 25 was released Tuesday.

A&M (5-1) trails Alabama (7-0), Notre Dame (8-0), Clemson (7-1) and Ohio State (4-0) and is one spot ahead of Florida, which the Aggies defeated 41-38 on Oct. 10.

“We look at several factors,” said Barta, who also serves as Iowa’s athletics director. “Head to head is one of the factors for sure. Texas A&M did beat Florida. Texas A&M’s only loss so far this year was to No. 1 Alabama.”

The Gators (6-1) have a win over then-No. 2 Georgia to pad their resume.

“We also certainly talked about Florida,” Barta said. “[Quarterback] Kyle Trask is playing at the top of his game right now. There was a lot of discussion in this area and on these teams, but at the end of the day, we just felt Texas A&M earned the No. 5 ranking.”

A&M last entered the College Football Playoff rankings’ top five in 2016 when A&M was fourth in the initial poll.